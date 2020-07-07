All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

5932 Melrose Avenue

5932 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22280f0084 ---- Schedule a viewing here: https://showmojo.com/l/22280f0084/5932-melrose-avenue-4-los-angeles-ca-90038?lead_source=hotpads.com Renovated studio apartment on the top floor with lots of Natural Lights! Centrally Located in Hollywood! Minutes to Larchmont Village, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Santa Monica Blvd, Sunset Strip, 101 freeway,Paramount Pictures Studio Tour. Many restaurants and coffee shops are close by! Property Features: One Parking Space Included On-site Laundry Rent Controlled Property Unit Features: Top Floor Unit New vinyl flooring Lots of Natural Light Updated bathroom and kitchen Decent amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?et.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
5932 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Melrose Avenue have?
Some of 5932 Melrose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Melrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5932 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Melrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5932 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5932 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5932 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Melrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

