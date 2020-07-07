Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated rent controlled coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking rent controlled

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22280f0084 ---- Schedule a viewing here: https://showmojo.com/l/22280f0084/5932-melrose-avenue-4-los-angeles-ca-90038?lead_source=hotpads.com Renovated studio apartment on the top floor with lots of Natural Lights! Centrally Located in Hollywood! Minutes to Larchmont Village, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Santa Monica Blvd, Sunset Strip, 101 freeway,Paramount Pictures Studio Tour. Many restaurants and coffee shops are close by! Property Features: One Parking Space Included On-site Laundry Rent Controlled Property Unit Features: Top Floor Unit New vinyl flooring Lots of Natural Light Updated bathroom and kitchen Decent amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?et.