5861 Sylmar Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Sherman Oaks Single-family home built in 2014 with beautiful interior! Option to lease furnished for $6500 or without furnishing for $4,200.

Living room with hardwood floors and LED recessed light. Designer kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances includes built-in double door refrigerator and custom stylish wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower. There is a lovely private backyard with a propane BBQ grill.



**This home fully furnished, includes all utilities, cable, internet, and Gardner paid by landlord. Additional services include maid service once a month for the duration of your lease terms.



**Unfurnished lease comes with only complimentary gardening.



Can be a short-term lease with a minimum of 30 days or available month-month lease terms, different rates are applicable.