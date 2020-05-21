All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

5861 Sylmar Avenue

Location

5861 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Sherman Oaks Single-family home built in 2014 with beautiful interior! Option to lease furnished for $6500 or without furnishing for $4,200.
Living room with hardwood floors and LED recessed light. Designer kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances includes built-in double door refrigerator and custom stylish wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower. There is a lovely private backyard with a propane BBQ grill.

**This home fully furnished, includes all utilities, cable, internet, and Gardner paid by landlord. Additional services include maid service once a month for the duration of your lease terms.

**Unfurnished lease comes with only complimentary gardening.

Can be a short-term lease with a minimum of 30 days or available month-month lease terms, different rates are applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have any available units?
5861 Sylmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have?
Some of 5861 Sylmar Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 Sylmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5861 Sylmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 Sylmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue offer parking?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 Sylmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5861 Sylmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
