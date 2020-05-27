All apartments in Los Angeles
5805 Lemona Ave,
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

5805 Lemona Ave,

5805 Lemona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Lemona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 165130

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in a quiet Sherman Oaks neighborhood this elegant and stylish home offers an open, updated interior. An inviting front porch and a lush, grassy lawn and mature landscaping make the home appealing from the curb. The open floor plan highlights the recently updated kitchen offering custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances - Dishwasher, Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer + Heating: Forced Air + Cooling: Central
CONTACT: P.MARZ -p.marz@yandex.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165130p
Property Id 165130

(RLNE5203919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Lemona Ave, have any available units?
5805 Lemona Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Lemona Ave, have?
Some of 5805 Lemona Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Lemona Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Lemona Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Lemona Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Lemona Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Lemona Ave, offer parking?
No, 5805 Lemona Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Lemona Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Lemona Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Lemona Ave, have a pool?
No, 5805 Lemona Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Lemona Ave, have accessible units?
No, 5805 Lemona Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Lemona Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Lemona Ave, has units with dishwashers.

