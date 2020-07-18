All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5758 Fulcher

5758 Fulcher Ave · (609) 513-2646
Location

5758 Fulcher Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,799

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
internet access
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! The location of this Fourplex building is prime walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars! Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) AND this fourplex is only 2 years old! Stunning 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhouse with open floor plan, modern style kitchen, natural sunlight, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, in-unit washer/dryers! PRIVATE BACK YARD on the first floor. CITY and MOUNTAIN VIEW on the balcony and upstair bedrooms. 10 mins walking distance from Metro Station, Wework, 24 Hour Fitness, The Federal, St. Annes, Ralph's, Groundworks, In and Out, Pitfire, Superba, Laemmle NOHO, Whole Foods and much more! 15 min easy metro commute to downtown and beyond. Additional Details: Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance and light water for the landscape. Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, and Victory Vineland Recreation Center.The units boast: - 2 Car Spots - No Shared walls - Stunning white kitchens with stainless steel appliances - Washer and dryer in units - Huge living room and bedrooms - Beautiful laminate floors - Tons of closet space - Central air/heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5758 Fulcher have any available units?
5758 Fulcher has a unit available for $3,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5758 Fulcher have?
Some of 5758 Fulcher's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5758 Fulcher currently offering any rent specials?
5758 Fulcher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5758 Fulcher pet-friendly?
Yes, 5758 Fulcher is pet friendly.
Does 5758 Fulcher offer parking?
No, 5758 Fulcher does not offer parking.
Does 5758 Fulcher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5758 Fulcher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5758 Fulcher have a pool?
No, 5758 Fulcher does not have a pool.
Does 5758 Fulcher have accessible units?
No, 5758 Fulcher does not have accessible units.
Does 5758 Fulcher have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5758 Fulcher has units with dishwashers.
