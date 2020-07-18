5758 Fulcher

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym internet access

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! The location of this Fourplex building is prime walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars! Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) AND this fourplex is only 2 years old! Stunning 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhouse with open floor plan, modern style kitchen, natural sunlight, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, in-unit washer/dryers! PRIVATE BACK YARD on the first floor. CITY and MOUNTAIN VIEW on the balcony and upstair bedrooms. 10 mins walking distance from Metro Station, Wework, 24 Hour Fitness, The Federal, St. Annes, Ralph's, Groundworks, In and Out, Pitfire, Superba, Laemmle NOHO, Whole Foods and much more! 15 min easy metro commute to downtown and beyond. Additional Details: Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance and light water for the landscape. Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park, and Victory Vineland Recreation Center.The units boast: - 2 Car Spots - No Shared walls - Stunning white kitchens with stainless steel appliances - Washer and dryer in units - Huge living room and bedrooms - Beautiful laminate floors - Tons of closet space - Central air/heat