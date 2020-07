Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard doorman e-payments fire pit game room green community hot tub internet access media room package receiving shuffle board

We are launching a new era in Downtown living. One exuding elegant style, a stirring location, and an inspiring collection of amenities. Its all here, and its all waiting to be discovered by you at Blossom Plaza.Much more than a place to live, this collection of 237 apartment homes is a whole new level of living in the heart of LA's Chinatown. Within steps of your home, you can discover new places to eat, grab a drink with friends, hop onto the Metro, take a run in Los Angeles State Historic Park or walk, Uber, Lyft or cab-it to all the amazing spots throughout the rest of Downtown.Living at Blossom Plaza also means enjoying a fully modern home in tune with the needs of todays urban apartment dweller. Its Chinatown reimagined, and ready for you. The question is, are you ready for it?