Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

5743 Wish Ave.

5743 Wish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5743 Wish Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Expanded Pool Home in Prestigious Encino Village! - Almost 1800 square feet! Owner will accept 1 small dog 20lbs or less. Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Living Room features Open Beam Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Fireplace. Separated Dining Area next to Kitchen. Remodeled Kitchen includes Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator. Convenient Laundry Room off Kitchen includes a stackable Washer & Dryer. Garage and 1 Bedroom have been converted to an Oversized Family Room featuring a built-in desk for two people and lots of closets for storage. Makes a great Large Office, Kid's Playroom or Guest Room. Bedrooms feature parquet hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Large Entertainers Yard features a Pool and Patio - Perfect for Outdoor Dining, BBQs, Pool Parties or just Morning Coffee. Central Air & Heat, Copper Plumbing and Dual Pane Windows. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Baseball, Tennis & Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Minutes from 101/405 Freeways & Ventura Boulevard for Restaurants and Shopping. Must have Excellent Credit and Documented Income.

(RLNE5289904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 Wish Ave. have any available units?
5743 Wish Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 Wish Ave. have?
Some of 5743 Wish Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 Wish Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5743 Wish Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 Wish Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5743 Wish Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5743 Wish Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5743 Wish Ave. offers parking.
Does 5743 Wish Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5743 Wish Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 Wish Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5743 Wish Ave. has a pool.
Does 5743 Wish Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5743 Wish Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 Wish Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 Wish Ave. has units with dishwashers.

