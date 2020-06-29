5743 Wish Ave.

Amenities

Expanded Pool Home in Prestigious Encino Village! - Almost 1800 square feet! Owner will accept 1 small dog 20lbs or less. Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Living Room features Open Beam Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Fireplace. Separated Dining Area next to Kitchen. Remodeled Kitchen includes Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator. Convenient Laundry Room off Kitchen includes a stackable Washer & Dryer. Garage and 1 Bedroom have been converted to an Oversized Family Room featuring a built-in desk for two people and lots of closets for storage. Makes a great Large Office, Kid's Playroom or Guest Room. Bedrooms feature parquet hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Large Entertainers Yard features a Pool and Patio - Perfect for Outdoor Dining, BBQs, Pool Parties or just Morning Coffee. Central Air & Heat, Copper Plumbing and Dual Pane Windows. Walk to Park for Playground, Soccer, Baseball, Tennis & Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lovely Lake Balboa. Minutes from 101/405 Freeways & Ventura Boulevard for Restaurants and Shopping. Must have Excellent Credit and Documented Income.



