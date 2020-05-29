5732 CELEDON Creek

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled single-family home at Capri Court II in the heart of Playa Vista! This 3 bed/3.5 bath home is spread across 2,600+ sqft of living space and receives tons of natural light with its high ceilings! Remodeled kitchen with high-end marble countertops, S/S appliances and island area. Expansive living room with fireplace, built-ins and access to the balcony. On top floor, the master and guest bedrooms are updated with new hardwood flooring. Master bathroom features dual vanities, separate shower & soaking tub, and a massive, fully built-out, closet. Laundry room is located on top level by bedrooms. Backyard area is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing in your private outdoor space. Direct-entrance 2-car private garage w/side-by-side parking. Just one block from The Resort and a minute from all the great restaurants and amenities at Runway.