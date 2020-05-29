All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:56 PM

5732 CELEDON Creek

5732 Celedon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Celedon Creek, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled single-family home at Capri Court II in the heart of Playa Vista! This 3 bed/3.5 bath home is spread across 2,600+ sqft of living space and receives tons of natural light with its high ceilings! Remodeled kitchen with high-end marble countertops, S/S appliances and island area. Expansive living room with fireplace, built-ins and access to the balcony. On top floor, the master and guest bedrooms are updated with new hardwood flooring. Master bathroom features dual vanities, separate shower & soaking tub, and a massive, fully built-out, closet. Laundry room is located on top level by bedrooms. Backyard area is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing in your private outdoor space. Direct-entrance 2-car private garage w/side-by-side parking. Just one block from The Resort and a minute from all the great restaurants and amenities at Runway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 CELEDON Creek have any available units?
5732 CELEDON Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 CELEDON Creek have?
Some of 5732 CELEDON Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 CELEDON Creek currently offering any rent specials?
5732 CELEDON Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 CELEDON Creek pet-friendly?
No, 5732 CELEDON Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5732 CELEDON Creek offer parking?
Yes, 5732 CELEDON Creek offers parking.
Does 5732 CELEDON Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5732 CELEDON Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 CELEDON Creek have a pool?
Yes, 5732 CELEDON Creek has a pool.
Does 5732 CELEDON Creek have accessible units?
No, 5732 CELEDON Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 CELEDON Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 CELEDON Creek has units with dishwashers.

