Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beach neighborhood 3BD/2BA owners unit is part of a fourplex and offers numerous "extras" including generous front deck/patio (see photos) parking, ocean breezes and garden style landscaping. Unit interior offer hardwood floors, contemporary fixtures and light bright ambiance This Location is just a short distance to beach, Google and globally famous Abbot Kinney shopping and dining. Great neighborhood, perfect for walking...and the beach!