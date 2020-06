Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The Back Unit Is Composed Of 2Br's, 2Ba, Renting For $3,900, Also Remodeled As Well With New Kitchen, New Floors, All Units Have Washer And Dryer Hookups, The Building Has A New Facade, New Stucco, New Insulation, New Windows, New Roof, New Driveway, New Landscaping, New Plumbing And New Electrical. Run Don't Walk, This Is A Rare Opportunity That Won't Last Long!..