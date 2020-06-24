All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5460 N.white Oak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5460 N.white Oak Ave
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

5460 N.white Oak Ave

5460 N White Oak Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5460 N White Oak Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
This spacious very bright & light 2 bedrooms - 2 baths apartment is located in a quiet Encino residential building Encino Oaks which includes a beautiful pool with Jacuzzi, Gym, very peaceful gardens and Tennis courts. Remodeled Kitchen with granite countertops and already installed Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove and Dishwasher. Large spacious living room with separate dining area and breakfast bar. Very convenient floor plan with each bedroom on opposite side ; both bedrooms are master suites with two closets in each and attached bathrooms.
Central A/C and heat. New light fixtures, new blinds, and fresh interior paint! Laundry in building.

This community is located in the heart of Encino, walking distance to Trader Joes, Ralphs, CVS, Rite Aid, Starbuck and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have any available units?
5460 N.white Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have?
Some of 5460 N.white Oak Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 N.white Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5460 N.white Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 N.white Oak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5460 N.white Oak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave offer parking?
No, 5460 N.white Oak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 N.white Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5460 N.white Oak Ave has a pool.
Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 5460 N.white Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 N.white Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 N.white Oak Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College