5460 N.white Oak Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

This spacious very bright & light 2 bedrooms - 2 baths apartment is located in a quiet Encino residential building Encino Oaks which includes a beautiful pool with Jacuzzi, Gym, very peaceful gardens and Tennis courts. Remodeled Kitchen with granite countertops and already installed Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove and Dishwasher. Large spacious living room with separate dining area and breakfast bar. Very convenient floor plan with each bedroom on opposite side ; both bedrooms are master suites with two closets in each and attached bathrooms.

Central A/C and heat. New light fixtures, new blinds, and fresh interior paint! Laundry in building.



This community is located in the heart of Encino, walking distance to Trader Joes, Ralphs, CVS, Rite Aid, Starbuck and many restaurants.