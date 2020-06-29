5443 11th Avenue

Amenities

Amazing newly built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and yard. Utilities included: water and sewer. Is not pet friendly.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and trash. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.



Showing times: Available upon request by texting 323-238-5502 or email DELULEASING@gmail.com