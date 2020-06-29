All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5443 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5443 11th Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

5443 11th Avenue

5443 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5443 11th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing newly built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and yard. Utilities included: water and sewer. Is not pet friendly.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and trash. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Showing times: Available upon request by texting 323-238-5502 or email DELULEASING@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 11th Avenue have any available units?
5443 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 11th Avenue have?
Some of 5443 11th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5443 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5443 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5443 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5443 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5443 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5443 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5443 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5443 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College