All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1479 Beverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1479 Beverly Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

1479 Beverly Drive

1479 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1479 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

The Beverly Drive Apt complex was built in 1994 of wood frame and stucco construction. The building is well-designed with many amenities including central heat and air conditioning, balconies, patios, gourmet kitchens, individual washers and dryers, gas fireplaces, living rooms with vaulted ceilings, elegant bathrooms with marble countertops, large bedrooms, and ample closet space. All units are highly maintained by the current owner. Other amenities include an automated entry system and gated parking, elegant entry lobby, stair access from both sides of building, and dual ingress/egress from units. The very appealing design and modern amenities of the building exceed the expectations of todays tenants!

Gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Beverly Drive have any available units?
1479 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 1479 Beverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1479 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1479 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1479 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 1479 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1479 Beverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 1479 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1479 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College