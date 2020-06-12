1479 Beverly Drive

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



The Beverly Drive Apt complex was built in 1994 of wood frame and stucco construction. The building is well-designed with many amenities including central heat and air conditioning, balconies, patios, gourmet kitchens, individual washers and dryers, gas fireplaces, living rooms with vaulted ceilings, elegant bathrooms with marble countertops, large bedrooms, and ample closet space. All units are highly maintained by the current owner. Other amenities include an automated entry system and gated parking, elegant entry lobby, stair access from both sides of building, and dual ingress/egress from units. The very appealing design and modern amenities of the building exceed the expectations of todays tenants!



