5429 Amigo Avenue

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! This Guest House is very accessible to almost everything like, the freeway 101, supermarkets (Whole foods, Vons and Gelso's within a walking distance), hospitals (Providence Hospital with urgent care within and Kaiser Permanente), schools and restaurants!
What a place to live at! Don't lose the opportunity, lease it now!
Don't live just on any neighborhood but, come and live in a peaceful, great and desirable neighborhood...Tarzana!
The "Guest House" has been remodeled. It has a newer inside painted walls and modernized kitchen, with granite counter tops, new oven and stain-less steel refrigerator, as well as, engineered lamimate wood floors.
What's included on the lease? Electricity, gas and trash are all included within rent, no extra fees. What a deal! this is better than renting an apartment.
Furthermore, the Guest House offers you for these hot Summer days a body refreshment. In front of it, there is a Jacuzzi Spa and a Spa Pool. What a convenience, call my office now!