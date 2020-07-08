All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:56 PM

5429 Amigo Avenue

5429 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5429 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
oven
Location, Location, Location! This Guest House is very accessible to almost everything like, the freeway 101, supermarkets (Whole foods, Vons and Gelso's within a walking distance), hospitals (Providence Hospital with urgent care within and Kaiser Permanente), schools and restaurants!

What a place to live at! Don't lose the opportunity, lease it now!
Don't live just on any neighborhood but, come and live in a peaceful, great and desirable neighborhood...Tarzana!

The "Guest House" has been remodeled. It has a newer inside painted walls and modernized kitchen, with granite counter tops, new oven and stain-less steel refrigerator, as well as, engineered lamimate wood floors.

What's included on the lease? Electricity, gas and trash are all included within rent, no extra fees. What a deal! this is better than renting an apartment.

Furthermore, the Guest House offers you for these hot Summer days a body refreshment. In front of it, there is a Jacuzzi Spa and a Spa Pool. What a convenience, call my office now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

