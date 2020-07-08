5429 Amigo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Location, Location, Location! This Guest House is very accessible to almost everything like, the freeway 101, supermarkets (Whole foods, Vons and Gelso's within a walking distance), hospitals (Providence Hospital with urgent care within and Kaiser Permanente), schools and restaurants!



What a place to live at! Don't lose the opportunity, lease it now!

Don't live just on any neighborhood but, come and live in a peaceful, great and desirable neighborhood...Tarzana!



The "Guest House" has been remodeled. It has a newer inside painted walls and modernized kitchen, with granite counter tops, new oven and stain-less steel refrigerator, as well as, engineered lamimate wood floors.



What's included on the lease? Electricity, gas and trash are all included within rent, no extra fees. What a deal! this is better than renting an apartment.



Furthermore, the Guest House offers you for these hot Summer days a body refreshment. In front of it, there is a Jacuzzi Spa and a Spa Pool. What a convenience, call my office now!