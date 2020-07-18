All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5346 Lexington Avenue

5346 Lexington Avenue · (609) 513-2646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5346 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
We have FOUR beautiful, brand new units that are perfectly located between Hollywood and Silverlake. These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces. We have two 3 bedrooms units and two 4 bedroom units available!
Each unit comes with:
-brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances
-private, in-unit washer/dryers
-Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space
-Hardwood floors
-High ceilings
-Central air and heat
-4 bedroom units include a huge PRIVATE 2-car garage!
-HUGE walk in closets with built-ins!
-Brand new Wi-Fi connected
Conveniently located near the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, and recreation parks (Daves Hot Chicken, Square One Dining, Los Angeles Museum of Love, The Edmon, The Bronson Bar, Lemon Grove Park, and The Fountain Theatre. The kitchen includes TOP NOTCH appliances such as a stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The units boast beautiful wood floors and pristine tile floors in the bathrooms. All walls and ceilings are insulated to ensure the least amount of noise as possible. The buildings include exterior security cameras to ensure safety and peace of mind. Beautiful view of Hollywood Sign and Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
5346 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5346 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 5346 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5346 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5346 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5346 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5346 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5346 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5346 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5346 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5346 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5346 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5346 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
