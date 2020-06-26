All apartments in Los Angeles
5340 Nestle Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

5340 Nestle Avenue

Location

5340 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a prime Tarzana neighborhood. Open floorplan with living, dining, and family rooms. Living room features a cozy brick fireplace and french doors opening out to the back patio. Large kitchen with a dining area, garden windows, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master suite, plus 3 other spacious bedrooms. Indoor laundry room. Hard wood floors. Spanish style tile floor in the bathroom. Backyard features a covered patio and sparkling pool! Newly painted inside. Newly refinished hard wood floors. Gardener and pool maintenance included. Light and bright, immaculate and move-in ready! Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
5340 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 5340 Nestle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Nestle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Nestle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Nestle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5340 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5340 Nestle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5340 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5340 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Nestle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
