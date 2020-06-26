5340 Nestle Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a prime Tarzana neighborhood. Open floorplan with living, dining, and family rooms. Living room features a cozy brick fireplace and french doors opening out to the back patio. Large kitchen with a dining area, garden windows, plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master suite, plus 3 other spacious bedrooms. Indoor laundry room. Hard wood floors. Spanish style tile floor in the bathroom. Backyard features a covered patio and sparkling pool! Newly painted inside. Newly refinished hard wood floors. Gardener and pool maintenance included. Light and bright, immaculate and move-in ready! Submit on pets.