5311 RUSSELL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5311 RUSSELL Avenue

5311 W Russell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5311 W Russell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Apartment with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath and formal Dining Room in a stunning 1949 Courtyard Building two blocks away from Griffith Park and Metro Station. Hardwood-floors throughout and Tiles in Kitchen and Bath Room. Original metal windows. One garage spot in a 2 car garage. Community laundry room. Cats are ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have any available units?
5311 RUSSELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have?
Some of 5311 RUSSELL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 RUSSELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5311 RUSSELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 RUSSELL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 RUSSELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 RUSSELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
