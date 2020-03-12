All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6535 Haskell Avenue

6535 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: included
Deposit: $1750.0
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: On-Site

DESCRIPTION:
Welcome to Haskell Apartments! Your new home community is located just minutes away from top schooling, cafes, bars, fine dining, and entertainment at the Westfield Topanga Mall. As a pet-friendly community, Haskell Apartments has so much to offer, including professional on-site management and maintenance teams who are ready to assist you. Our well-crafted, newly renovated homes include new cabinets, appliances, and lighting. We are certain that you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle.
COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- 24 Hour Laundry Room
- On-Site Management
- Pet Friendly
- Gated Parking
- Sparkling Swimming Pool
- 24 Hour Maintenance Emergency Service

APARTMENT FEATURES:
- Cable Ready
- Dishwasher (Selective apartments)
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Ceiling Fans
- A/C and Heating

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21364

(RLNE4488900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Haskell Avenue have any available units?
6535 Haskell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Haskell Avenue have?
Some of 6535 Haskell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Haskell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Haskell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Haskell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 Haskell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6535 Haskell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6535 Haskell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6535 Haskell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 Haskell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Haskell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6535 Haskell Avenue has a pool.
Does 6535 Haskell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6535 Haskell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Haskell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 Haskell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
