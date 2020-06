530 Hilgard Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Completely furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths main house + Detached Guest house, cross street from UCLA... Sitting high with views of Wilshire Corridor, UNSPOILED CHARM THROUGHOUT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CROWN MOLDINGS. GRACIOUS ENTRY LEADS ONE WAY TO BULTER'S PANTRY, GALLEY KITCHEN, AND BREAKFAST AREA AND THE OTHER WAY TO A WARM WOOD PANELED DEN AND LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING POOL AND WILSHIRE CORRIDOR. Master suite with balcony with views of Wilshire Corridor and a large walking closet. TWO BEDROOMS UP ONE DOWN. LARGE DETACHED GUEST HOUSE WITH 3/4 BATH. TOTALLY FLAT LOT WITH PATIO, GRASSY YARD AND POOL