Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The new residents of this pristine town home may anticipate upscale urban seclusion. The property encompasses three levels with the private roof deck on the third floor. This impeccably maintained home includes three bedrooms and two and one half baths, vaulted ceilings, surround sound, and a private balcony in the Master Suite.The property is optimally located to benefit from the ocean breezes and the proximity to Abbot Kinney Blvd, Rose Avenue, Santa Monica, and Marina del Rey.