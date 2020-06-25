5249 Newcastle ave #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Luxurious Townhouse in sweet, small complex - Large garden townhouse with spacious deck. Only 4 units in this sweet, tranquil complex. - Very large 2 bedrooms with private baths.and walk in closets in each. Central heat and AC Dramatic, vaulted ceilings. Large windows let sunshine stream in gorgeous, zen like courtyard with beautiful greenery and fountain. 2-car Subterranean parking with tandem parking. Laminate wood floors throughout unit. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator and washer dryer included. Corner wooden bench seating for kitchen eating nook. Gas stove, dishwasher and microwave also included. Cozy fireplace in spacious living room and separate dining area with chandelier. Tons of closet space all throughout this huge condo offering comfort and convenience. Located in fantastic Encino area close to freeway, shops like Trader Joes, beautiful parks and great restaurants. Pets considered with additional deposit.

Contact Lysa

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

818-272-5309

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE4685446)