All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5249 Newcastle ave #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5249 Newcastle ave #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5249 Newcastle ave #2

5249 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5249 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Luxurious Townhouse in sweet, small complex - Large garden townhouse with spacious deck. Only 4 units in this sweet, tranquil complex. - Very large 2 bedrooms with private baths.and walk in closets in each. Central heat and AC Dramatic, vaulted ceilings. Large windows let sunshine stream in gorgeous, zen like courtyard with beautiful greenery and fountain. 2-car Subterranean parking with tandem parking. Laminate wood floors throughout unit. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator and washer dryer included. Corner wooden bench seating for kitchen eating nook. Gas stove, dishwasher and microwave also included. Cozy fireplace in spacious living room and separate dining area with chandelier. Tons of closet space all throughout this huge condo offering comfort and convenience. Located in fantastic Encino area close to freeway, shops like Trader Joes, beautiful parks and great restaurants. Pets considered with additional deposit.
Contact Lysa
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
818-272-5309
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4685446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have any available units?
5249 Newcastle ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have?
Some of 5249 Newcastle ave #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 Newcastle ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Newcastle ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Newcastle ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 offers parking.
Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have a pool?
No, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Newcastle ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5249 Newcastle ave #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College