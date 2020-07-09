All apartments in Los Angeles
5219 San Feliciano Dr

5219 San Feliciano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5219 San Feliciano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5 Bed 4 Bath + large den house with pool! - Property Id: 282423

This is 5 Bedroom, 4 bathroom house with pool has a huge vaulted ceiling den and sits on a wide, quiet, charming tree-lined street.

The house amenities include:

-Dual-zone air conditioning
-Newly remodeled bathroom with oversized bathtub
-Balcony
-5 Bedrooms (three on 1st floor and two on 2nd floor)
-4 Bathrooms
-Vaulted ceilings in den and master bedroom
-Oversized 2 car garage with automatic door and lots of storage space
-Brick Fireplace
-Walking distance from excellent elementary school, great stores, cafes and markets
-Fully repainted inside and out
-New frameless shower glass doors

Looking for good, quiet tenants. The last tenants stayed for 5 years.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282423
Property Id 282423

(RLNE5789864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have any available units?
5219 San Feliciano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have?
Some of 5219 San Feliciano Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 San Feliciano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5219 San Feliciano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 San Feliciano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5219 San Feliciano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5219 San Feliciano Dr offers parking.
Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 San Feliciano Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5219 San Feliciano Dr has a pool.
Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have accessible units?
No, 5219 San Feliciano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 San Feliciano Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5219 San Feliciano Dr has units with dishwashers.

