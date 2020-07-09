5219 San Feliciano Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5 Bed 4 Bath + large den house with pool! - Property Id: 282423



This is 5 Bedroom, 4 bathroom house with pool has a huge vaulted ceiling den and sits on a wide, quiet, charming tree-lined street.



The house amenities include:



-Dual-zone air conditioning

-Newly remodeled bathroom with oversized bathtub

-Balcony

-5 Bedrooms (three on 1st floor and two on 2nd floor)

-4 Bathrooms

-Vaulted ceilings in den and master bedroom

-Oversized 2 car garage with automatic door and lots of storage space

-Brick Fireplace

-Walking distance from excellent elementary school, great stores, cafes and markets

-Fully repainted inside and out

-New frameless shower glass doors



Looking for good, quiet tenants. The last tenants stayed for 5 years.

