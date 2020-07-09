5219 San Feliciano Dr

Amenities
5 Bed 4 Bath + large den house with pool! - Property Id: 282423
This is 5 Bedroom, 4 bathroom house with pool has a huge vaulted ceiling den and sits on a wide, quiet, charming tree-lined street.
The house amenities include:
-Dual-zone air conditioning
-Newly remodeled bathroom with oversized bathtub
-Balcony
-5 Bedrooms (three on 1st floor and two on 2nd floor)
-4 Bathrooms
-Vaulted ceilings in den and master bedroom
-Oversized 2 car garage with automatic door and lots of storage space
-Brick Fireplace
-Walking distance from excellent elementary school, great stores, cafes and markets
-Fully repainted inside and out
-New frameless shower glass doors
Looking for good, quiet tenants. The last tenants stayed for 5 years.
