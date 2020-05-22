All apartments in Los Angeles
5151 Balboa Blvd

5151 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Modern Condo with In-Unit Laundry - Property Id: 189904

Renovated 2-bedroom 2-bath condo with updated appliances and fixtures throughout, within walking distance to Ventura Blvd. and restaurants, and easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. The unit features tall ceilings, large windows, a gas fireplace, a washer & dryer IN UNIT, dimmer switches throughout, modern gas range and a large LG french door refrigerator, ample built-in cabinetry to remain, fresh paint, and new bath fixtures. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces in the secure underground garage (NOT tandem), and the building includes a sauna, hot tub, and recreation/fitness area. Visitor parking is available behind the building as well as on Balboa Boulevard. State-of-the-art CloudKeyz call box makes granting access to visitors easy whether you are home or away. The building is blocks away from the sought-after Encino Charter Elementary School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189904
Property Id 189904

(RLNE5398108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Balboa Blvd have any available units?
5151 Balboa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Balboa Blvd have?
Some of 5151 Balboa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Balboa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 Balboa Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5151 Balboa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5151 Balboa Blvd offers parking.
Does 5151 Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Balboa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Balboa Blvd have a pool?
No, 5151 Balboa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5151 Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5151 Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 Balboa Blvd has units with dishwashers.

