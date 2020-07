Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous west-facing 3 Bed 2.5 bathroom luxury Condo at an amazing location! Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, houses of worship and shopping! Remodeled to perfection! Open floor plan, one Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and Spa like bathroom! Spacious balcony on top floor and large shaded patio on first floor. Common amenities include access to the exercise room and pool. Assigned side-by-side parking. All appliances are included- Absolutely NO pets (except service animals). Contact co-listing agent Jeff at 818 903 2666 or Siegelsells@gmail.com for showings!