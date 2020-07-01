All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

5130 Wilkinson Avenue

5130 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Wilkinson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Currently under construction. Property to be Move-In ready by November 1st. Rare Opportunity: House + Separate Guest House/Office/Studio For Lease!! The Home Features Three Large Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms, and Guest Unit Features 1 Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bathroom. Completely remodeled, this Home has a Large Kitchen with a Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Bar, Large Living Room with High Wood Beamed Ceiling, and Natural Light Flows throughout. Great Closet Space. Master Bath has double vanities, soaking tub, and large all-glass shower. Dine Al Fresco off the Living Room, Entertain in the numerous Outdoor areas with complete privacy. New Landscaping Throughout. Gated and Private Lot. This Home is a Gem! Guest Unit has separate access, is All-New, and Perfect for anyone looking to Host/Entertain, Work From Home, and/or use as private Studio Space. Live in a Wonderful Neighborhood that is walking distance to many shops & restaurants. Easy access to freeways and studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have any available units?
5130 Wilkinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have?
Some of 5130 Wilkinson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Wilkinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Wilkinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Wilkinson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue offer parking?
No, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have a pool?
No, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Wilkinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Wilkinson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

