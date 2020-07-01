5130 Wilkinson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities

Currently under construction. Property to be Move-In ready by November 1st. Rare Opportunity: House + Separate Guest House/Office/Studio For Lease!! The Home Features Three Large Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms, and Guest Unit Features 1 Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bathroom. Completely remodeled, this Home has a Large Kitchen with a Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Bar, Large Living Room with High Wood Beamed Ceiling, and Natural Light Flows throughout. Great Closet Space. Master Bath has double vanities, soaking tub, and large all-glass shower. Dine Al Fresco off the Living Room, Entertain in the numerous Outdoor areas with complete privacy. New Landscaping Throughout. Gated and Private Lot. This Home is a Gem! Guest Unit has separate access, is All-New, and Perfect for anyone looking to Host/Entertain, Work From Home, and/or use as private Studio Space. Live in a Wonderful Neighborhood that is walking distance to many shops & restaurants. Easy access to freeways and studios.