5115 Canoga Avenue

Amenities
this beautiful pool (sauna) house located at Woodland Hills, south of the Ventura Boulevard, in a family oriented neighborhood. close to markets. (trader joes,whole foods) &topanga canyon mall and 101 freeway. hardwood floor ,tiles , and newly painted .front yard, driveway parking up to 3cars & lots of street parking , kitchen is upgraded with new stove, oven, microwave .lots of fruit trees. The master suite is large and comfortatove, move in deposits first month ,last month , plus security.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/woodland-hills-ca?lid=12951632
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5454579)