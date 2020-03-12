All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5115 Canoga Avenue

5115 Canoga Avenue · (818) 322-9002
Location

5115 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
this beautiful pool (sauna) house located at Woodland Hills, south of the Ventura Boulevard, in a family oriented neighborhood. close to markets. (trader joes,whole foods) &topanga canyon mall and 101 freeway. hardwood floor ,tiles , and newly painted .front yard, driveway parking up to 3cars & lots of street parking , kitchen is upgraded with new stove, oven, microwave .lots of fruit trees. The master suite is large and comfortatove, move in deposits first month ,last month , plus security.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/woodland-hills-ca?lid=12951632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5454579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
5115 Canoga Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 5115 Canoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Canoga Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5115 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Canoga Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5115 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 Canoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5115 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 5115 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5115 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Canoga Avenue has units with dishwashers.
