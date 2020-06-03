All apartments in Los Angeles
5028 WOODLEY Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:25 PM

5028 WOODLEY Avenue

5028 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
deally located just moments from the popular Encino Place, sits this Contemporary home located on an exceptionally large double lot that is the ideal classic California entertainer's home. This stunning spacious single story 4,154 sqft estate has 12' high ceilings, lots of natural light and three fireplaces throughout. With a 16 person dining room, the dinner parties will be one of a kind. The spacious master suite comes with a cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, steam shower and a good sized sauna perfect for a night of relaxation. The remodeled granite kitchen features an extra large center island, stainless steel appliances, and an open breakfast area which doors open into the beautiful green lush garden. This backyard is meant to entertain all, from its' full sized tennis court lined with a variety of fruit trees, large pool and jacuzzi, BBQ and 2 car garage; you don't have to go far for paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have any available units?
5028 WOODLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have?
Some of 5028 WOODLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 WOODLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5028 WOODLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 WOODLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 WOODLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 WOODLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
