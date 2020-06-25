5011 Hayvenhurst Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Luxurious 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Newly Constructed Encino Home - This spectacular, beautifully designed home is located in the heart of Encino, at the back of the main property, with private gated entrance from Hayvenhurst Ave.



The home features high ceilings with recessed lights, hardwood flooring throughout, rich wood cabinets in the open-space style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave). Kitchen opens to formal dining area and living room. Huge luxurious master suite with French doors to the private patio. Good size second bedroom, dual pane windows, central AC, custom window curtains. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Fenced front and back yards with artificial grass.



Short distance to the Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants and next to the synagogue of Chabad of Encino. Easy access to freeways, schools and parks.



One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Please contact George at 818-304-4880

RPM SouthSFV

Lic# 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws.



(RLNE4818940)