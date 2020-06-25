All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5011 Hayvenhurst Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5011 Hayvenhurst Ave

5011 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5011 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Luxurious 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Newly Constructed Encino Home - This spectacular, beautifully designed home is located in the heart of Encino, at the back of the main property, with private gated entrance from Hayvenhurst Ave.

The home features high ceilings with recessed lights, hardwood flooring throughout, rich wood cabinets in the open-space style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave). Kitchen opens to formal dining area and living room. Huge luxurious master suite with French doors to the private patio. Good size second bedroom, dual pane windows, central AC, custom window curtains. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Fenced front and back yards with artificial grass.

Short distance to the Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants and next to the synagogue of Chabad of Encino. Easy access to freeways, schools and parks.

One year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Please contact George at 818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic# 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE4818940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have any available units?
5011 Hayvenhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have?
Some of 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Hayvenhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave offer parking?
No, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 Hayvenhurst Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College