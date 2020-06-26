4935 Varna Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Built in 2006, this beautifully maintained Mediterranean home has excellent floor plan w/ 5 spacious bedrooms, 5.5 bath, high ceilings, dual AC/heating, dual pane windows & light filled spaces. 1st floor has impressive entry foyer, elegant living room w/ fireplace, dining, kitchen w/ breakfast area, first floor has 1 bedroom w/ bath, laundry room. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite center island & counters, custom cabinets, Viking range, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage. Large backyard w/ pool, spa & lush lawn. Grand staircase w/ wrought iron & hardwood. 2nd floor has a huge master suite w/ fireplace, large walk-in closet & master bath & Jacuzzi tub, plus 3 other ample bedrooms, each w/ en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Security cameras, water filtration, built-in sound. Freeway access to 101 & 405, less than 1 mile to Macy's, Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Trader Joes & Ralphs.