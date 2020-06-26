All apartments in Los Angeles
4935 Varna Avenue
4935 Varna Avenue

4935 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Built in 2006, this beautifully maintained Mediterranean home has excellent floor plan w/ 5 spacious bedrooms, 5.5 bath, high ceilings, dual AC/heating, dual pane windows & light filled spaces. 1st floor has impressive entry foyer, elegant living room w/ fireplace, dining, kitchen w/ breakfast area, first floor has 1 bedroom w/ bath, laundry room. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite center island & counters, custom cabinets, Viking range, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage. Large backyard w/ pool, spa & lush lawn. Grand staircase w/ wrought iron & hardwood. 2nd floor has a huge master suite w/ fireplace, large walk-in closet & master bath & Jacuzzi tub, plus 3 other ample bedrooms, each w/ en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Security cameras, water filtration, built-in sound. Freeway access to 101 & 405, less than 1 mile to Macy's, Bloomingdales, Whole Foods, Trader Joes & Ralphs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Varna Avenue have any available units?
4935 Varna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Varna Avenue have?
Some of 4935 Varna Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Varna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Varna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Varna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Varna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4935 Varna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Varna Avenue offers parking.
Does 4935 Varna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Varna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Varna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4935 Varna Avenue has a pool.
Does 4935 Varna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4935 Varna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Varna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Varna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
