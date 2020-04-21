All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

4919 Highland View Ave.

4919 Highland View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4919 Highland View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Br 2 Ba oasis in the heart of Eagle Rock - Peaceful airy home thoughtfully designed and remodeled. Beautiful open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances has separate dining alcove. Pull up a stool to the island and keep the cook company. Loads of counter space and cabinets with pull out pantry drawers and conveniently located washer dryer. Hardwood or tile floors throughout. En suite master bedroom has dual bathroom sinks for unhurried mornings. Step through the doors to the backyard with meandering paths planted with succulents and drought tolerant plants and shaded with a mature pepper tree. Back patio perfect spot for your first cup of coffee or last glass of wine. Finished garage ideal for storage or for use as a sound studio or craft room or workshop. Blocks from schools on Yosemite, Trader Joe's, and restaurants from the Oinkster to Little Beast.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Highland View Ave. have any available units?
4919 Highland View Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Highland View Ave. have?
Some of 4919 Highland View Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Highland View Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Highland View Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Highland View Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Highland View Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4919 Highland View Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Highland View Ave. offers parking.
Does 4919 Highland View Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4919 Highland View Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Highland View Ave. have a pool?
No, 4919 Highland View Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Highland View Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4919 Highland View Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Highland View Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Highland View Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

