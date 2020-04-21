4919 Highland View Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Br 2 Ba oasis in the heart of Eagle Rock - Peaceful airy home thoughtfully designed and remodeled. Beautiful open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances has separate dining alcove. Pull up a stool to the island and keep the cook company. Loads of counter space and cabinets with pull out pantry drawers and conveniently located washer dryer. Hardwood or tile floors throughout. En suite master bedroom has dual bathroom sinks for unhurried mornings. Step through the doors to the backyard with meandering paths planted with succulents and drought tolerant plants and shaded with a mature pepper tree. Back patio perfect spot for your first cup of coffee or last glass of wine. Finished garage ideal for storage or for use as a sound studio or craft room or workshop. Blocks from schools on Yosemite, Trader Joe's, and restaurants from the Oinkster to Little Beast.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463325)