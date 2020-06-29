All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4805 Lindley Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

4805 Lindley Avenue

4805 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ideally situated on a desirable street in the heart of Tarzana. This beautiful home features three large bedrooms, two updated baths and gorgeous backyard. outfitted with new roof, plumbing, stucco and paved backyard. This home features an open floor plan with wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and newer cabinets. Entertain your quests in the private backyard with covered patio, custom built-in BAR-B-Q, outdoor fridge, built-in trash bin and storage. This house is ready for a family to make memories.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
4805 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 4805 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4805 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4805 Lindley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4805 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4805 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Lindley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
