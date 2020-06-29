4805 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Ideally situated on a desirable street in the heart of Tarzana. This beautiful home features three large bedrooms, two updated baths and gorgeous backyard. outfitted with new roof, plumbing, stucco and paved backyard. This home features an open floor plan with wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops and newer cabinets. Entertain your quests in the private backyard with covered patio, custom built-in BAR-B-Q, outdoor fridge, built-in trash bin and storage. This house is ready for a family to make memories.