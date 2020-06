Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located just south of Los Feliz Blvd within easy walking distance of Vermont and Hillhurst Village. This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a formal living room, dining room, breakfast area, family room/den on the main level. A separate office space on the second floor with an additional three bedrooms including the master with ensuite. Great backyard for entertaining and a two car garage.