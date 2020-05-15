All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

4735 LIBBIT Avenue

4735 Libbit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4735 Libbit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! SHORT-TERM 6+ MONTHS OR LONGER. For lease in Encino South of the Blvd and acclaimed Lanai Rd Elementary on Libbit Avenue, one of the most prestigious addresses in Encino steps to Ventura Blvd. Freshly painted 3 bd + 2 ba home with spacious 1,810 SF. Living room with vaulted ceilings has gas & wood fireplace and dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, refrigerator, gas cooktop and built-in oven plus breakfast area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & French doors. Washer & dryer in the garage. Private backyard with covered porch and spacious grassy yard. Conveniently located off 101 & 405 freeways a quick Westside commute. Short walk to Ralphs, Gelsons, Starbucks and all the shops & restaurants lining famed Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have any available units?
4735 LIBBIT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have?
Some of 4735 LIBBIT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 LIBBIT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4735 LIBBIT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 LIBBIT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue offers parking.
Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have a pool?
No, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 LIBBIT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4735 LIBBIT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
