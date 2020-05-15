4735 LIBBIT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! SHORT-TERM 6+ MONTHS OR LONGER. For lease in Encino South of the Blvd and acclaimed Lanai Rd Elementary on Libbit Avenue, one of the most prestigious addresses in Encino steps to Ventura Blvd. Freshly painted 3 bd + 2 ba home with spacious 1,810 SF. Living room with vaulted ceilings has gas & wood fireplace and dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, refrigerator, gas cooktop and built-in oven plus breakfast area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & French doors. Washer & dryer in the garage. Private backyard with covered porch and spacious grassy yard. Conveniently located off 101 & 405 freeways a quick Westside commute. Short walk to Ralphs, Gelsons, Starbucks and all the shops & restaurants lining famed Ventura Blvd.