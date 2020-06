4655 COLUMBUS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS HOUSE HAS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS *** FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH DESIGNER WINDOW SHUTTERS AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND ONE YEAR NEW MARBLE COUNTER TOP AND NEW DOUBLE OVEN AND DISHWASHER THAT OPENS INTO THE SPECIOUS DINING ROOM *** GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING*** KITCHEN OPENS TO A VERY BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA *** HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE *** SPECIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH HIGH CEILING AND SLIDING DOORS OPEN TO A GRASSY BEAUTIFUL YARD *** BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM *** WASHER/DRYER INSIDE *** THIS GORGEOUS AND SPECIOUS HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL GRASSY YARD IS IN THE HART OF SHERMAN OAKS, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHERMAN OAKS GALLERIA *** VERY GOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT ***