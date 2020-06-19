4620 BALBOA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Cali meets Bali at this super cool and private Mid Century Modern compound in the Encino Hills. Up a semi private drive in one of the most beautiful areas in Los Angeles just South of the Blvd. Quiet and serene with beautiful green vistas, this designer 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes furnished with eclectic Balinese high style flair. This residence offers resort style living and truly feels like you are on vacation without leaving home!! Relax by the private pool, soak in the spa or enjoy a hike and a round of golf in nearby Balboa Park. The detached casita is a versatile bonus...use as an office, gym or suite.....how sweet that is!