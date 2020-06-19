All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4620 BALBOA Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

4620 BALBOA Avenue

4620 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cali meets Bali at this super cool and private Mid Century Modern compound in the Encino Hills. Up a semi private drive in one of the most beautiful areas in Los Angeles just South of the Blvd. Quiet and serene with beautiful green vistas, this designer 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes furnished with eclectic Balinese high style flair. This residence offers resort style living and truly feels like you are on vacation without leaving home!! Relax by the private pool, soak in the spa or enjoy a hike and a round of golf in nearby Balboa Park. The detached casita is a versatile bonus...use as an office, gym or suite.....how sweet that is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have any available units?
4620 BALBOA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have?
Some of 4620 BALBOA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 BALBOA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4620 BALBOA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 BALBOA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4620 BALBOA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4620 BALBOA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 BALBOA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4620 BALBOA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4620 BALBOA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 BALBOA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 BALBOA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

