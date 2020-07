Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom beautiful condo located in prime Los Feliz neighborhood close to restaurants, The Greek Theater, Griffith Observatory, and much more!!! Spacious bedroom with full, modern bathroom. The kitchen offers bright and light open plan and includes stainless steal appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Everything in the house is tastefully updated and all appliances are brand new. Covered parking and storage space available.