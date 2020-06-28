4567 Tara Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gated Encino 5+5.5 in exclusive community, available for lease! (4567 Tara) - Welcome home! This stunning Encino property, located in the Clark Gable estates, is loaded with first class amenities. Features include: 5BR + 5.5BA w/over 4600 SQF; great room features living room w/fireplace + formal dining area; French doors lead to secluded backyard w/sparkling pool + patio space; gourmet kitchen offers dual pantries, Viking appliances (refrigerator + stove/oven included), breakfast room w/fireplace + wine cellar; washer + dryer also provided; downstairs bed + bath; master suite w/fireplace, separate office space, dual master baths + 2 oversized, walk-in master closets; central heat + air; open beam, vaulted wood ceilings throughout; skylights; enjoy treetop + city views from deck; exclusive community offers private tennis court + ball field (rarely used); security patrol available for additional fee; pets considered w/owners approval; gardener, pool care + pest control service paid by owner; available furnished - fee negotiable. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5164396)