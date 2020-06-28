All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4567 Tara Dr.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

4567 Tara Dr.

4567 Tara Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Encino
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4567 Tara Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated Encino 5+5.5 in exclusive community, available for lease! (4567 Tara) - Welcome home! This stunning Encino property, located in the Clark Gable estates, is loaded with first class amenities. Features include: 5BR + 5.5BA w/over 4600 SQF; great room features living room w/fireplace + formal dining area; French doors lead to secluded backyard w/sparkling pool + patio space; gourmet kitchen offers dual pantries, Viking appliances (refrigerator + stove/oven included), breakfast room w/fireplace + wine cellar; washer + dryer also provided; downstairs bed + bath; master suite w/fireplace, separate office space, dual master baths + 2 oversized, walk-in master closets; central heat + air; open beam, vaulted wood ceilings throughout; skylights; enjoy treetop + city views from deck; exclusive community offers private tennis court + ball field (rarely used); security patrol available for additional fee; pets considered w/owners approval; gardener, pool care + pest control service paid by owner; available furnished - fee negotiable. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5164396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Tara Dr. have any available units?
4567 Tara Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4567 Tara Dr. have?
Some of 4567 Tara Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 Tara Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Tara Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Tara Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Tara Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Tara Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Tara Dr. offers parking.
Does 4567 Tara Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4567 Tara Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Tara Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4567 Tara Dr. has a pool.
Does 4567 Tara Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4567 Tara Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Tara Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 Tara Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
