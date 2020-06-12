All apartments in Los Angeles
4520 Kingswell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4520 Kingswell Ave

4520 W Kingswell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4520 W Kingswell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous House, Remodeled, Prime Location - Property Id: 91653

Gorgeous House, Spacious, Fully Remodeled & Renovated, Top of the line materials used, in Prime Los Feliz location, minutes from Hollywood attractions, walk of fame, Griffith Park Observatory & Beverly Hills!

Beautiful Flooring, Stainless Appliances, 2 Central AC/Heat units, dual climate control, Quartz Counter tops, Fireplace, Pool with waterfall, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, Washer Dryer included, this home is definitely a must see.

Tastefully landscaped, with water fountain, gated entry, alarm system, and more.

Just around the corner from fine dining, cafe's and shopping on Hillhurst Ave.

DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING HOUSE!!

Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91653
Property Id 91653

(RLNE4585388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Kingswell Ave have any available units?
4520 Kingswell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Kingswell Ave have?
Some of 4520 Kingswell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Kingswell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Kingswell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Kingswell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Kingswell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Kingswell Ave offer parking?
No, 4520 Kingswell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Kingswell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Kingswell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Kingswell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Kingswell Ave has a pool.
Does 4520 Kingswell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4520 Kingswell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Kingswell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Kingswell Ave has units with dishwashers.
