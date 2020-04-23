All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4510 MELBOURNE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4510 MELBOURNE Avenue

4510 W Melbourne Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4510 W Melbourne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Available for lease, this California Bungalow enjoys a choice location in the heart of Los Feliz. The spacious and updated home built in 1911 features a bright, expansive great room with a vaulted beamed ceiling and hardwood flooring. The sunny kitchen includes white cabinetry, tiled backsplash, and an appliance suite that includes a washer and dryer. There are two bedrooms, a media room or office and a versatile loft space for use as a sleeping area for guests or storage. The hedged front yard is a wonderful spot to barbecue and dine al fresco in a peaceful urban setting. Amenities include tandem parking and an option to lease furnished. Located in Los Feliz Village, you are just moments away from Griffith Park trails, the Greek Theatre and the Barnsdall Art Park. Shopping and dining options on Hillhurst and Vermont Avenues are abundant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have any available units?
4510 MELBOURNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have?
Some of 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4510 MELBOURNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 MELBOURNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College