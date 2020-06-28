All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4476 STERN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4476 STERN Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

4476 STERN Avenue

4476 Stern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4476 Stern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Privacy! Security! Long gated drive! Wonderful large family home with great volume and open space. Private, spacious backyard with pool. Chef's kitchen and breakfast area open to great room with fireplace and doors to backyard. Off the large kitchen is a dining room plus another family/office with fireplace. Additionally at this end is a bedroom, bath and laundry room. Grand master with fireplace, huge closet and en suite marble bathroom. Completing this side of the house are two guest bedrooms, another /family room and bathroom. See floor plan in photos. Highly desired schools nearby. Contact Deedee Howard for more info or to schedule a viewing: DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 STERN Avenue have any available units?
4476 STERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 STERN Avenue have?
Some of 4476 STERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 STERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4476 STERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 STERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4476 STERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4476 STERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4476 STERN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4476 STERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4476 STERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 STERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4476 STERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4476 STERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4476 STERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 STERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4476 STERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College