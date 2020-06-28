4476 STERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Privacy! Security! Long gated drive! Wonderful large family home with great volume and open space. Private, spacious backyard with pool. Chef's kitchen and breakfast area open to great room with fireplace and doors to backyard. Off the large kitchen is a dining room plus another family/office with fireplace. Additionally at this end is a bedroom, bath and laundry room. Grand master with fireplace, huge closet and en suite marble bathroom. Completing this side of the house are two guest bedrooms, another /family room and bathroom. See floor plan in photos. Highly desired schools nearby. Contact Deedee Howard for more info or to schedule a viewing: DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com