Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

443 North GREENCRAIG Road

443 North Greencraig Road · No Longer Available
Location

443 North Greencraig Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Straight out of the pages of a design magazine, this chic and extensively remodeled Brentwood estate exudes tranquility. Featuring beautiful French oak hardwood floors, vaulted wood beamed ceilings and walls of glass which reveal peaceful tree top and ocean views. The stylishly furnished interiors include a spacious living room with fireplace, custom chef's kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry plus an incredible master suite with sitting area and French doors that open to a spacious patio. The resort style master bathroom includes a spa tub and heated floors. A second bedroom suite features a large balcony. The private and spectacular grounds are surrounded by lush landscaping and include numerous gardens, patios and a picturesque outdoor dining area. Perfectly designed for entertaining with fabulous indoor-outdoor flow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

