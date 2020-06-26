443 North GREENCRAIG Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Straight out of the pages of a design magazine, this chic and extensively remodeled Brentwood estate exudes tranquility. Featuring beautiful French oak hardwood floors, vaulted wood beamed ceilings and walls of glass which reveal peaceful tree top and ocean views. The stylishly furnished interiors include a spacious living room with fireplace, custom chef's kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry plus an incredible master suite with sitting area and French doors that open to a spacious patio. The resort style master bathroom includes a spa tub and heated floors. A second bedroom suite features a large balcony. The private and spectacular grounds are surrounded by lush landscaping and include numerous gardens, patios and a picturesque outdoor dining area. Perfectly designed for entertaining with fabulous indoor-outdoor flow.