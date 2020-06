Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Call Manager FRED at 310 849 5572 for showing. Centrally located near Gear Grove, CBS Studios and Beverly Center. Large and recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit, almost 1,500 sqft of open living space with like new appliances, central AC and best of all, WASHER AND DRYER inside the unit! Beautiful hard wood floors with one parking space, plus large separate storage room. We are Pet Friendly! Available for April 1st 2019 by appointments only @ $3,395.00.