433 Mount Washington Dr

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quintessential Mt Washington Bungalow



Sweet Craftsman home located up off the street on a peaceful canyo street. Although private and serene you are just a short walk to the Goldline. This charmer offers a period Fireplace in the Living Room, updated Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, 2BRs, 1Ba and a Bonus Room. Inside laundry for convenience and a great yard for pets(with deposit). The lage storage room could be a cute little studio if needed...If you are looking for character combined with modern updates, this could be it!

