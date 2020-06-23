All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

433 Mount Washington Dr

433 Mount Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Mount Washington Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quintessential Mt Washington Bungalow - Property Id: 96649

Sweet Craftsman home located up off the street on a peaceful canyo street. Although private and serene you are just a short walk to the Goldline. This charmer offers a period Fireplace in the Living Room, updated Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, 2BRs, 1Ba and a Bonus Room. Inside laundry for convenience and a great yard for pets(with deposit). The lage storage room could be a cute little studio if needed...If you are looking for character combined with modern updates, this could be it!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96649
Property Id 96649

(RLNE4654062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Mount Washington Dr have any available units?
433 Mount Washington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Mount Washington Dr have?
Some of 433 Mount Washington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Mount Washington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Mount Washington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Mount Washington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Mount Washington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 433 Mount Washington Dr offer parking?
No, 433 Mount Washington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 433 Mount Washington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Mount Washington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Mount Washington Dr have a pool?
No, 433 Mount Washington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 433 Mount Washington Dr have accessible units?
No, 433 Mount Washington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Mount Washington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Mount Washington Dr has units with dishwashers.
