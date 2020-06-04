4310 CEDARHURST Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Traditional residence with great curb presence and situated on the highly coveted Cedarhurst Circle plus it's in the Franklin Elementary school district! Gracious living room and formal dining room each offer hardwood floors and lead out to the charming terrace that overlooks the lovely backyard. Well appointed kitchen with Thermador range, breakfast area and skylight. Also provided is a refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry room with washer and dryer. Three of the four bedrooms have en-suite baths and sweeping downtown views. One of the en-suite bedrooms is upstairs on its on private level. Below the main level there are bonus rooms, which could work perfectly as an office space or playrooms. This area then leads through French doors out to the backyard. Direct access to the 3-car garage. This home is in a much desired location just minutes to restaurants, shops and Griffith Park too! It could be yours to enjoy, if even for just a year or 2!