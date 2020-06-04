All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM

4310 CEDARHURST Circle

4310 Cedarhurst Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Cedarhurst Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Traditional residence with great curb presence and situated on the highly coveted Cedarhurst Circle plus it's in the Franklin Elementary school district! Gracious living room and formal dining room each offer hardwood floors and lead out to the charming terrace that overlooks the lovely backyard. Well appointed kitchen with Thermador range, breakfast area and skylight. Also provided is a refrigerator, dishwasher and laundry room with washer and dryer. Three of the four bedrooms have en-suite baths and sweeping downtown views. One of the en-suite bedrooms is upstairs on its on private level. Below the main level there are bonus rooms, which could work perfectly as an office space or playrooms. This area then leads through French doors out to the backyard. Direct access to the 3-car garage. This home is in a much desired location just minutes to restaurants, shops and Griffith Park too! It could be yours to enjoy, if even for just a year or 2!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have any available units?
4310 CEDARHURST Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have?
Some of 4310 CEDARHURST Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 CEDARHURST Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4310 CEDARHURST Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 CEDARHURST Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle offers parking.
Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have a pool?
No, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have accessible units?
No, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 CEDARHURST Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 CEDARHURST Circle has units with dishwashers.
