Los Angeles, CA
429 N Heliotrope Dr.
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

429 N Heliotrope Dr.

429 North Heliotrope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & Modern Townhome - Coming Soon! - Property Id: 158527

Coming vacant by Oct 1st ! Spacious & Modern town home in prime Hollywood/Korea Town. This amazing unit boasts 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms with direct entry to private garage all with an elegant and modern townhouse design. Town home features bright and open floor plan that include contemporary kitchen for open new age living with stone countertops and stainless steel high-end appliances. The beautiful engineered wooden floors grace the interiors of each room. The modern finishes, paint, and lots of windows welcome loads of natural light; highlighting the living spaces. Additional features include hotel-like bathrooms, dual glazed windows, central heat and air and washer/dryer hook ups. Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants, shopping, and the Hollywood Freeway which provides an easy connection to Downtown LA. Just four(4) blocks away from the metro red line. A Must See!

***Pictures might be of exact unit or similar unit in complex***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158527p
Property Id 158527

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have any available units?
429 N Heliotrope Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have?
Some of 429 N Heliotrope Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 N Heliotrope Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
429 N Heliotrope Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 N Heliotrope Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. offers parking.
Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have a pool?
No, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have accessible units?
No, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 N Heliotrope Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 N Heliotrope Dr. has units with dishwashers.
