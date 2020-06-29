429 N Heliotrope Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & Modern Townhome - Coming Soon! - Property Id: 158527



Coming vacant by Oct 1st ! Spacious & Modern town home in prime Hollywood/Korea Town. This amazing unit boasts 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms with direct entry to private garage all with an elegant and modern townhouse design. Town home features bright and open floor plan that include contemporary kitchen for open new age living with stone countertops and stainless steel high-end appliances. The beautiful engineered wooden floors grace the interiors of each room. The modern finishes, paint, and lots of windows welcome loads of natural light; highlighting the living spaces. Additional features include hotel-like bathrooms, dual glazed windows, central heat and air and washer/dryer hook ups. Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants, shopping, and the Hollywood Freeway which provides an easy connection to Downtown LA. Just four(4) blocks away from the metro red line. A Must See!



***Pictures might be of exact unit or similar unit in complex***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158527p

No Pets Allowed



