4261 Brunswick Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the highly desirable and eclectic neighborhood of Atwater Village is this picturesque Spanish charmer. This 1932 (fully furnished) gem includes a separate front living room with huge window framing the exquisite front yard garden, a spacious dining room, character filled breakfast nook, kitchen with new appliances (Bertazzoni gas range/oven), laundry room (washer/dryer included). Then down the center hallway, you'll find 2 bedrooms, a true vintage bathroom, and the master bedroom w/ full ensuite + backyard access. This property also offers a large private backyard with drip and sprinkler system, complete with a lush garden and relaxing patios with various fruit trees on the property (fig, peach, lemon, mango, papaya, avocado, kumquat), and petanque court and boules. And if thats not enough, it also includes: a bright and airy converted studio garage (perfect for a home office/creative space) water filtration and softener, and solar panels. Available July 1st, home is currently occupied. Will be showing starting July 22nd. Please text or call Gabriela for more information.