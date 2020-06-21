All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4261 Brunswick Avenue
4261 Brunswick Avenue

4261 Brunswick Avenue · (832) 646-2636
Location

4261 Brunswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable and eclectic neighborhood of Atwater Village is this picturesque Spanish charmer. This 1932 (fully furnished) gem includes a separate front living room with huge window framing the exquisite front yard garden, a spacious dining room, character filled breakfast nook, kitchen with new appliances (Bertazzoni gas range/oven), laundry room (washer/dryer included). Then down the center hallway, you'll find 2 bedrooms, a true vintage bathroom, and the master bedroom w/ full ensuite + backyard access. This property also offers a large private backyard with drip and sprinkler system, complete with a lush garden and relaxing patios with various fruit trees on the property (fig, peach, lemon, mango, papaya, avocado, kumquat), and petanque court and boules. And if thats not enough, it also includes: a bright and airy converted studio garage (perfect for a home office/creative space) water filtration and softener, and solar panels. Available July 1st, home is currently occupied. Will be showing starting July 22nd. Please text or call Gabriela for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have any available units?
4261 Brunswick Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have?
Some of 4261 Brunswick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 Brunswick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4261 Brunswick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 Brunswick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4261 Brunswick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4261 Brunswick Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 Brunswick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have a pool?
No, 4261 Brunswick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4261 Brunswick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 Brunswick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 Brunswick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
