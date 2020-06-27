4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

Comfort and convenience in Monterey Hills - Condo - This wonderful "Linden Heights" condo offers a blend of comfort and convenience in the beautiful & serene Monterey Hills. Spacious two bedroom, 2 baths, with a bright and open living space that flows seamlessly to a private balcony. Freshly painted interior. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer provided.

This well-maintained complex offers a sparkling pool, spa, sauna and recreation room.Two subterranean, tandem parking spaces are included.

All of this comes in a wonderful location within just minutes of the 110 Fwy, Downtown LA, USC Medical Center, Pasadena, Ernest E. Debs Park, and the bustling nightlife and cafes in neighboring Highland Park. No pets and no smokers. Email for quickest response, apply on www.elcaminopm.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027266)