Los Angeles, CA
4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209

4200 via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4200 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Comfort and convenience in Monterey Hills - Condo - This wonderful "Linden Heights" condo offers a blend of comfort and convenience in the beautiful & serene Monterey Hills. Spacious two bedroom, 2 baths, with a bright and open living space that flows seamlessly to a private balcony. Freshly painted interior. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer provided.
This well-maintained complex offers a sparkling pool, spa, sauna and recreation room.Two subterranean, tandem parking spaces are included.
All of this comes in a wonderful location within just minutes of the 110 Fwy, Downtown LA, USC Medical Center, Pasadena, Ernest E. Debs Park, and the bustling nightlife and cafes in neighboring Highland Park. No pets and no smokers. Email for quickest response, apply on www.elcaminopm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have any available units?
4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have?
Some of 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 offers parking.
Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have a pool?
Yes, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 has a pool.
Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have accessible units?
No, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Via Arbolada Unit 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
