Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4179 S Van Ness Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4179 S Van Ness Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4179 S Van Ness Ave
4179 South Van Ness Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4179 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress Central
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice home, newer flooring in most rooms. available for month to month. Very close to USC. Has couches, refrigerator, kitchen table.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have any available units?
4179 S Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4179 S Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4179 S Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4179 S Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4179 S Van Ness Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave offer parking?
No, 4179 S Van Ness Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4179 S Van Ness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 4179 S Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 4179 S Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4179 S Van Ness Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4179 S Van Ness Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4179 S Van Ness Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College