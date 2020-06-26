All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

4121 HAYVENHURST Drive

4121 Hayvenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Hayvenhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Mid-Century California Modern Home For Lease at $7,000/month!This beautiful home is 2,892 Sq Ft, it has 4 bedrooms / 2.75 baths with newly painted interior and new hardwood floors. The backyard is a tropical oasis with a newly plastered pool.Located on the corner of Hayvenhurst Dr and Ballina Dr.- 4 bedrooms- 2.75 baths- 2,892 Sq. Ft (Home)- 15,1582 Sq Ft (Lot Size)- Pagoda style patio- Stone Fireplace- Custom Built master walk-in closet- Dual opening driveway for easy entering and exiting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have any available units?
4121 HAYVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4121 HAYVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 HAYVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
