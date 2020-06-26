4121 HAYVENHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Mid-Century California Modern Home For Lease at $7,000/month!This beautiful home is 2,892 Sq Ft, it has 4 bedrooms / 2.75 baths with newly painted interior and new hardwood floors. The backyard is a tropical oasis with a newly plastered pool.Located on the corner of Hayvenhurst Dr and Ballina Dr.- 4 bedrooms- 2.75 baths- 2,892 Sq. Ft (Home)- 15,1582 Sq Ft (Lot Size)- Pagoda style patio- Stone Fireplace- Custom Built master walk-in closet- Dual opening driveway for easy entering and exiting