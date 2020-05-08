All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

410 GRAND

410 Grand Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

410 Grand Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Beautiful, clean - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. Classic 1940's Venice 4-plex building with a HUGE backyard. Located off the famous Windward Circle in Venice on Grand Blvd near Riviera Ave. - 2 blocks from Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney. GREAT walking location in the heart of Venice. Easy access to all restaurants, shopping, biking and beaches. First floor apt w/restored hardwood floors, new paint, full kitchen, and dining nook. Refrigerator, stove/oven, bathtub, and separate shower. Approx. 750 sq. ft. Laundry on premises. Water included in rent. Street parking only. No Smoking, Pets or Sublets. One year lease. Available now. Call to schedule a viewing. Hurry won't last....!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 GRAND have any available units?
410 GRAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 GRAND have?
Some of 410 GRAND's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
410 GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 GRAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 GRAND is pet friendly.
Does 410 GRAND offer parking?
No, 410 GRAND does not offer parking.
Does 410 GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 GRAND have a pool?
No, 410 GRAND does not have a pool.
Does 410 GRAND have accessible units?
No, 410 GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 410 GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.
