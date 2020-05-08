Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful, clean - 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. Classic 1940's Venice 4-plex building with a HUGE backyard. Located off the famous Windward Circle in Venice on Grand Blvd near Riviera Ave. - 2 blocks from Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney. GREAT walking location in the heart of Venice. Easy access to all restaurants, shopping, biking and beaches. First floor apt w/restored hardwood floors, new paint, full kitchen, and dining nook. Refrigerator, stove/oven, bathtub, and separate shower. Approx. 750 sq. ft. Laundry on premises. Water included in rent. Street parking only. No Smoking, Pets or Sublets. One year lease. Available now. Call to schedule a viewing. Hurry won't last....!