Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4020 Marcasel Ave

4020 Marcasel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Marcasel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
courtyard
carpet
range
refrigerator
LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CLOSE TO THE BEACH - BIKE TO MARINA DEL REY, ENJOY CULVER CITY NIGHTLIFE!
Small building with courtyard setting close to shops/restaurants/beach/freeway

Amenities:
Laundry on site
Quiet neighborhood
Stove

Amazing location with easy access to the 405 and minutes from the beach. Two Bedroom, one Bath, charming Marina Del Rey adjacent. New paint and carpet. Includes stove, brand new refrigerator.
Light and airy. Laundry room onsite.

Please call Robert for appointment: 747-283-9982

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Marcasel Ave have any available units?
4020 Marcasel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Marcasel Ave have?
Some of 4020 Marcasel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Marcasel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Marcasel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Marcasel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4020 Marcasel Ave offer parking?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Marcasel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Marcasel Ave have a pool?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Marcasel Ave have accessible units?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Marcasel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Marcasel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
