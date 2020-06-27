4020 Marcasel Ave

Amenities

LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CLOSE TO THE BEACH - BIKE TO MARINA DEL REY, ENJOY CULVER CITY NIGHTLIFE!

Small building with courtyard setting close to shops/restaurants/beach/freeway



Amazing location with easy access to the 405 and minutes from the beach. Two Bedroom, one Bath, charming Marina Del Rey adjacent. New paint and carpet. Includes stove, brand new refrigerator.

Light and airy. Laundry room onsite.



Please call Robert for appointment: 747-283-9982



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2703650)